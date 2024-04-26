Watch Now
Breezy conditions into the weekend with some rainfall sticking around

Posted at 3:54 AM, Apr 26, 2024
Friday is here!

A cold front brought a band of rainfall to our Treasure Valley and West Central mountains overnight. This morning, friends in the East Central Mountains will wake up to snow showers and some rain in the Magic Valley.

Futurecast

Heading into the afternoon these showers will scatter across higher elevations, heaviest for my friends in the East Central Mountains. We also can't rule out the possibility of a thunderstorm this afternoon, keep your eyes peeled as we head into 5 pm. Drive safely if you're heading to the mountains this weekend!

Futurecast

Valley floors may see a light shower at times or two, but we steer mostly on the dry side. Winds will still remain breezy through Saturday, however, we steer mostly dry throughout the day.

Treasure Valley Day Planner

Heading into the weekend temperatures remain near average with breezy winds sticking around until Sunday. Come Monday, showers will be possible for our mountains again.

Take care of yourself and others, have a great weekend!

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

