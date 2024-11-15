Breezy, chilly, weekend in store

Good Morning Idaho, We've made it through another week together! I hope you enjoyed the pleasant sunshine and cool temperatures yesterday.

Today, expect a shift in pattern as a low develops over the Nevada/Idaho border this afternoon. Rain and Snow will develop behind this system! If you are traveling towards Eastern Idaho, there is a Winter Weather Advisory in place. Snow accumulations below 5,500 feet may be 1 to 4 inches, whereas above this amounts could total from 4 to 8 inches. Be careful driving this will impact road conditions.

As for what we can expect closer to home, it's possible we get light rain and show showers. However, it looks to be very minimal. One thing you will notice is that winds will increase this afternoon, between 20-35 mph! This means it's going to feel much cooler than it actually is. Keep the jacket with you today.

Saturday looks to remain dry across the area as a ridge rebuilds! Yet it does not last long. Saturday evening clouds will increase ahead of the next cool, and wet system. The systems warm front will push rain and snow showers southeastward Saturday night.

This will cause snow showers into Sunday morning, shortly changing over to rain after. Either way, expect cool and wet conditions going into Sunday!

Good news is that the next work week looks to be drier, with sweater weather conditions for the afternoon! (or run to your car and turn on the heater conditions)

Have a great and restful weekend Idaho,

Stay up to date right here or https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/