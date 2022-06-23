Breezy and not as hot on Friday

Cooler air is moving in on northwest winds late Thursday and Friday will be several degrees cooler with afternoon highs only in the low 80s. In the central mountains, we can expect temperatures only near 70 at 5000 feet.

Saturday will warm quickly with light wind and lots of sunshine. The valley will be in the upper-80s with the central mountains in the mid to upper-70s.

The heat will really start to build in on Sunday as temperatures soar into the mid-90s with lots of sunshine and light wind. The central mountains will see temperatures in the mid-80s! There is a slight chance of evening thunderstorms in the Wallowa Mountains of northeast Oregon and possibly the Seven Devils and parts of Idaho County.

The hottest day in this streak appears to be on Monday when Boise should top the century mark for the first time this season.

