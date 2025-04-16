Breezy and cooler weather moves in tonight here's the details

Happy Hump Day everyone! Cheers to the middle of the week.

During the day, you won't notice many changes; rather, winds will slowly increase as we head into the evening. Overnight gusts will sit between 18-20 mph for the Treasure Valley, but the whole region will be consumed by a blustery and cooler Thursday. This is due to a cooler and breezier system traveling in from Canada.

Gusts into Thursday will be near 35 mph, and while the Treasure Valley looks to remain mostly dry. Light snow showers mixed with rain at times will start north of the Snake River Plain. By Thursday morning, snow showers will focus over Eastern Idaho and into the Magic Valley. Accumulations are expected to be minimal. Dry and cool conditions will return on Friday!

The weekend looks to remain calm and dry with afternoons sitting in the mid 60s for everyone getting ready for their Easter egg hunts!

