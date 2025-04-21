Breezy and cool start, but a warm end to the week

Good Morning and Happy Monday! I hope you had a wonderful and restful weekend.

Overnight, a cold front brought light rain to SW Idaho. This will bring a nice cool afternoon ahead, with clear skies. Winds, however, will have gusts near 24 mph along the Treasure Valley. Winds will be even stronger in the Eastern Magic Valley, where gusts could reach 50 mph. Due to this, a wind advisory is in place through 9 pm.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 60. Cool conditions throughout the day, Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calmer conditions NW winds 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Light winds, 6 to 13 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 38.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday

A 20% of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Warmest day of the week ahead.

Friday Night

A 30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday

A 30% of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night

A 20% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday

A 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

