Breezy and beautiful Tuesday, then warming back up for the rest of the week

High temperatures compared to normal
Boise 7-day
Posted at 6:25 AM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 08:25:06-04

Summer-like temperatures continued on Monday as highs climbed to 82° in Boise and 79° in Twin Falls. A weak cold front passes through the region overnight, which leaves us with a cooler and refreshing airmass on Tuesday. We will also see a bit of a breeze develop during the afternoon.

Temperatures start to climb on Wednesday as high pressure amplifies over the western United States for the remainder of the week. For Thursday and Friday, temperatures will run around 10-20° above normal and come within a few degrees of record highs.

High temperatures compared to normal

Another cold front approaches the area on Saturday with increasing clouds and wind. Fall weather finally looks to settle back into the region on Sunday and heading into next week!

Boise 7-day

