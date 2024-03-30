Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Breezy and beautiful Easter Sunday, big warmup next week

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast
Idaho News 6
Treasure Valley Extended Forecast
Posted at 3:01 PM, Mar 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-30 17:01:35-04

Cloud cover is beginning to stream into southwest Idaho as a storm system moves into Nevada. Scattered rain showers are moving into the Magic Valley, but the Treasure Valley will stay mostly dry with temperatures climbing to around 60°. The wind will begin to pick up in the Treasure Valley as the system gets closer with gusts up to 40mph possible.

The Magic Valley can expect a quarter to half an inch of rain, with 4-10 inches of snow above 5000 feet and up to a foot for the higher peaks. High temperatures will be near average in the upper 50s to around 60° throughout the weekend and warming into the mid 60s on Monday.

Next week, a high pressure ridge will bring a surge of warm air by Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s in the Treasure Valley. However, this warm up will be short-lived as a strong cold front moves through Wednesday evening, bringing a return to cool and unsettled conditions into the following weekend.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018