Breezy and beautiful Easter Sunday, big warmup next week

Cloud cover is beginning to stream into southwest Idaho as a storm system moves into Nevada. Scattered rain showers are moving into the Magic Valley, but the Treasure Valley will stay mostly dry with temperatures climbing to around 60°. The wind will begin to pick up in the Treasure Valley as the system gets closer with gusts up to 40mph possible.

The Magic Valley can expect a quarter to half an inch of rain, with 4-10 inches of snow above 5000 feet and up to a foot for the higher peaks. High temperatures will be near average in the upper 50s to around 60° throughout the weekend and warming into the mid 60s on Monday.

Next week, a high pressure ridge will bring a surge of warm air by Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s in the Treasure Valley. However, this warm up will be short-lived as a strong cold front moves through Wednesday evening, bringing a return to cool and unsettled conditions into the following weekend.