Break in the rain followed up by more showers soon

Saturday saw clear weather compared to the wet close to the work week. We get another round of rain very soon after.

Sunday is expected to see lighter chances of rain passing through later in the day, and that trend continues into the work week. Tomorrow through Wednesday, the Treasure Valley is getting a chance of rain passing through.

Thursday looks to stay clear, and this week's high temperatures look to change than per usual. Consistent 50's, and even a chance at 60 is on the way. Higher elevations should expect snow when the showers pass through.

Have a great rest of your weekend!