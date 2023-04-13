Boise ties another snowfall record, blustery winds continue

Parts of the valley received snow Thursday morning as a cold storm system passed right over the region. The airport in Boise got 1.0" of snow which set a new daily snowfall record for April 13th. Additionally, it ties for the 18th highest daily observed snowfall in Boise for any day in the month of April, which means Boise only sees at least an inch of snow on any day in April in Boise every 6 or 7 years, making this a rare event.

Blustery wind will continue on Thursday with wind chill temperatures barely making it above 40 degrees with lots of sunshine.

Friday will start out chilly but sunshine and lighter wind will make for a milder afternoon as high temperatures will reach the mid-50s.

Saturday looks warmer after a chilly morning breeze. It should stay mostly sunny in the valley with temperatures spiking to 68 in the afternoon. If you are running the Race to Robie Creek Saturday expect some nice conditions. Noon temperature in Boise around 56 degrees and there will be a southeast breeze of 10-18 mph. Over the Aldape Summit expect mostly sunny with summit temperatures in the mid-50s around 1pm. By 3 pm at Robie Creek I expect a temperature in the mid-60s which looks great for end-of-race activities.

Sunday will be the warmest day as temperatures continue to climb into the mid-70s with lots of sunshine. This will once again accelerate snow melt in the mountains causing creeks, streams, and rivers to rise once again.

