Boise experiences the driest February on record

A surge of warmer air is overspreading the northwest and Boise. The high temperatures for the first day of March will approach a record.

Boise should hit 61 on March 1st and the record high is 66 set in 1994. Expect a few showers into Tuesday morning then mostly cloudy Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday, Boise will hit the mid-60s once again approaching a record high.

On Thursday afternoon into the night, the Treasure Valley will see more widespread rain showers. By Friday, it will cool to the upper 40s and hold there each afternoon through the weekend.

In the central mountains, snow levels will rise to as high as 7500 feet for about a day and a half. This will cause rapid snowmelt around 5000 feet primarily from McCall northward into Idaho County. Ponding of water is likely on snow-packed secondary roads in Valley County.

Brundage Mountain and Tamarack Resorts will see snow turn to rain at the base of the mountain mid-week then back to snow by later in the day Thursday into Friday.

Stay connected to my Facebook Page for updates on this changing weather pattern.