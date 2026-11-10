Boise could challenge record highs before weather turns wetter this weekend

Boise could challenge record highs before weather turns colderIt may be the middle of November, but temperatures will feel more like October across the Treasure Valley for the next several days.

Boise is forecast to reach around 70 degrees Wednesday and Thursday, followed by 69 Friday, putting the city remarkably close to daily record highs before a sharp change arrives this weekend.

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast 11/10/26

Boise forecast highs vs. record highs

Day Forecast high Record high Difference Wed., Nov. 11 70° 71° 1° below Thu., Nov. 12 70° 70° Record tie Fri., Nov. 13 69° 69° Record tie

Near-record warmth through Friday

A strong southerly flow will keep unusually mild air in place across southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.

Temperatures across the region are expected to run 10 to 20 degrees above normal, with many lower valley locations approaching 70 degrees.

The warmth will be especially noticeable in Boise. The normal high for Nov. 11 is only 51 degrees, making Wednesday's forecast high near 70 roughly 19 degrees above normal.

Veterans Day should be mostly sunny in Boise, with a high near 70. Thursday may start with more clouds before becoming sunnier, with another high around 70.

Friday brings one more unusually warm day with a forecast high near 69 degrees.

Strong winds signal an approaching storm

By Friday, the weather will start changing.

South to southwest winds will increase as a Pacific storm approaches. Gusts could reach 35 to 50 mph across open areas of southeast Oregon and far southwest Idaho, with gusts of 20 to 40 mph elsewhere.

Friday could therefore be the warmest-feeling day of the stretch in some areas, but it may also be the windiest.

Showers arrives Friday night

The warm and dry pattern breaks down Friday night as a cold front sweeps across the region.

Precipitation chances increase to 50% to 90% Friday night into Saturday morning, with the highest chances in the mountains.

For Boise, showers are expected to develop mainly after 11 p.m. Friday. The forecast calls for an 80% chance of rain, with one-tenth to one-quarter inch possible.

Snow levels will initially remain very high at 7,000 to 8,000 feet, then fall toward 6,000 feet as colder air arrives.

A much cooler weekend

Saturday will bring a noticeable drop in temperatures.

Boise is forecast to reach only 58 degrees Saturday, about 11 degrees cooler than Friday. Showers remain possible during the morning before precipitation gradually decreases.

Sunday looks like a brief break between storm systems, with a high near 60 and only a slight chance of showers.

Colder storm follows next week

Another system dropping inland from the Gulf of Alaska is expected to bring another chance of precipitation Monday and Tuesday.

Boise's high falls to around 56 Monday and 53 Tuesday, nearly 17 degrees cooler than the near-70-degree weather expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Snow levels are also expected to drop substantially, potentially reaching 4,000 to 6,000 feet by Tuesday.

So while this week starts with a legitimate shot at tying or approaching Boise temperature records, the pattern will look much more like November by the weekend and early next week.

The bottom line

Wednesday: 70°, just 1° shy of the Boise record

Thursday: 70°, potentially tying the daily record

Friday: 69°, potentially tying the daily record

Friday: Increasing wind with potentially strong gusts

Friday night-Saturday: Rain and mountain snow return

Saturday: Boise cools to around 58°

Early next week: Another storm with lower snow levels and highs falling into the 50s

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming Light SE breeze.

Veterans Day

Mostly sunny & unseasonably mild, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 70. Wind SE 5-10.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. SE Wind 6-12 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, breezy & continued very mild, with a high near 69.

Friday Night

Showers, mainly after 11pm. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.