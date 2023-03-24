Blustery with hit or miss showers for Treefort

It was a wintry start in the Treasure Valley on Friday, but there will be peaks of sunshine later in the morning. Friday is going to be cool and blustery. Some additional snow showers are possible later in the day.

Throughout the weekend it remains breezy across central and southern Idaho. Gusts up to 45 MPH likely in the Magic Valley, up to 30 MPH in the Treasure Valley. Temperatures also remain 10-20 degrees below average as highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Next week additional moisture will impact the region by Tuesday and Wednesday in the form of valley rain and mountain snow. Temperatures will be on a gradual warming trend, but still below normal for late March.

Looking longer-term it does not appear this active and cooler weather pattern ends anytime soon. The Climate Prediction Center indicated a high likelihood of cooler and wetter than normal conditions into April.