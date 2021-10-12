Blustery Wind Will Give Way to Below Freezing Temperatures

The gusty wind will finally settle down tonight allowing temperatures to plunge below freezing putting an end to the growing season for much of the Treasure Valley.

The storm that blew through on Monday dropped a coating of snow in the West Central Mountains, several inches at Sun Valley and up to 8" of snow near Idaho Falls.

Colder weather has moved in behind that storm and a reinforcing shot of colder weather arrives in the form of a cold front on Wednesday. This front will trigger rain showers in the valley and do not be surprised if you see a period of snow in Ada County between 9 and 10 am. During the afternoon the clouds will break a bit but it will remain much colder than average with a high temperature only in the upper 40s. The normal high temperature is 66!

Sunshine and a warming trend will follow into the weekend for the valley with temperatures climbing into the 60s by Friday and could come close to 70 by Sunday.