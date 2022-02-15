Blustery wind continues Wednesday with morning flurries

Wind gusts over 30 mph hit the valley on Tuesday and wind gusts almost as high will return Wednesday along with a few morning snow flurries.

The central mountains saw around an inch of snow in the valleys Monday night with around 3 inches in the western Idaho ski resorts.

A weaker system will drop from north to south through the state Tuesday night bringing a coating of snow to the central Idaho valleys and another inch or two of snow to the ski areas.

On Thursday the wind will die down and sunshine along with milder temperatures and that light wind will continue into Saturday making for great conditions to get outside and enjoy!

By Saturday evening snow will spread into the west-central mountains bringing 2-4 inches to McCall by later in the day Sunday. The ski areas could see 4"-6" making for some great skiing in the falling snow on Sunday. In the Treasure Valley, I expect just rain showers that may mix at times with some snow on Sunday morning.

After this storm moves through, a colder air mass will drop high temperatures back into the lower 40s by mid-next week.

