Blustery conditions this afternoon and another round of unsettled weather is on the horizon

Good Morning Idaho! Pack the jacket, hat, and for my ladies some extra hair spray today. Yesterday's trough has left behind blustery conditions and snow showers will continue to linger in the mountains, while valley floors look relatively dry into Wednesday.

A wind advisory is scheduled from 6 am-9 pm tonight along the Treasure and Magic Valley. Wind speeds sit between 25-35mph. Gusts potentially up to 50 mph. Be sure to secure any loose items outdoors.

Idaho News 6

You'll need to grab the umbrella once again as we head into the weekend. A system arrives Wednesday night spreading rain and snow into the region. Snow levels will drop near valley floors~2,500 ft to 4,000 ft. Making light snow or a snow/rain mix possible into Thursday. No accumulations are expected but mountains may receive another 4 to 7 inches through Thursday night (Cheers to fresh powder).

Another round of rain and possibly wet snow look to come in on Friday, and Saturday.

I wanna note that while it's nice that winter is trying to cling on, note Monday's high of 67! (tanning weather looks to be making a come back soon).

