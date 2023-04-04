Blustery, cold wind continues to blast the Treasure Valley

The wind continues to gust over 30 mph through most of the valley this Tuesday afternoon. It will finally calm down later tonight. Temperatures today will remain in the 40s and will feel colder with this blustery wind.

Overnight it will be cold again with diminishing wind and a low temperature in the upper 20s. On Wednesday, despite an afternoon temperature in the upper 40s, it will feel significantly nicer due to light wind, and much more sunshine.

The warming trend will accelerate on Thursday with highs in the mid-50s but it will become breezy again. Showers are likely Thursday night and into Friday but temperatures will still reach the upper 50s.

Over the weekend, I expect clouds Saturday morning but the afternoon will be delightful with an increase in sunshine and a high in the mid-60s. This will likely be the first time we top 60 this year which is a record for the latest date for this to occur.

Sunday will feature temperatures climbing to the upper 60s but there will still be some clouds mixed with the sun.

