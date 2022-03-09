Blustery & cold through Thursday morning

The sun will return on Thursday but the blustery wind will be lighter leading to a chilly but not real cold afternoon.

By Friday the valley can expect temperatures to top 50 degrees with light wind and sunshine.

On Saturday I expect the better of the two weekend days with temperatures soaring into the low 60s along with sunshine. Keep in mind that there will likely be a very chilly morning wind. During the afternoon the milder temperatures will make that chill much less noticeable.

By Sunday a pacific system will spread valley rain showers and mountain snow across the region.

On Tuesday, the wettest system we have seen since late December is likely to spread some moderate to heavy precipitation into the central mountains with appreciable rain for the valleys.

Stay connected to my Facebook Page for updates on our changing weather pattern.