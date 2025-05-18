Watch Now
Blustery, chilly wind leads to potential frost, here is the latest

Tonight
Patchy frost after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday
Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 81.

