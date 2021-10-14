Blustery Breezes Give Way to a Warming Weekend

The blustery breeze was around at times again on Thursday as temperatures only climbed into the 50s.

Expect the breeze to shift directions on Friday as milder weather moves into the area. Boise should see highs in the 60s with lots of sunshine but that breeze will make it feel very chilly during the morning.

On Saturday the best weather of the week moves in with an afternoon high near 70 degrees with light wind.

Sunday should be just as mild with sunshine early then increasing late-day clouds.

It is possible that the valley could see some appreciable rain Sunday night into Monday.