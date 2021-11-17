Bitter cold start to your Wednesday!

NAMPA, Idaho — Bitter cold conditions to kick off your Wednesday! On the bright side, literally, expect plenty of sunshine to offset the cold.

Clouds increase Wednesday night and Thursday. By Thursday night a chance of showers in the valley is possible in the evening with snow falling above just 4000 feet.

In McCall snow is expected Thursday night and could accumulate anywhere from 1" to 3" by late Friday morning.

3" to 7" of snow is possible at Tamarack Resort and Brundage Mountain Resort with this storm.