Bitter cold grips the region, but for how long?

Posted at 5:08 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 19:08:49-05

One more night of bitter cold temperatures, then a warming trend as temperatures rise throughout the rest of the week.

Low temperatures dropped below zero across much of the state except for the Treasure Valley Sunday night. Single-digit cold will occur again Monday night but mountain locations will not be quite as cold. The wind chill factor could drop below zero Tuesday morning in the Treasure Valley.

Only a few clouds on Tuesday with afternoon temperatures in the 20s again. Temperatures will reach 40 by Thursday and mid-40s by Friday before the next chance of precipitation arrives on over the weekend with a chance of valley rain showers and mountain snow.

