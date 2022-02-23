Bitter cold air continues to impact temperatures across Idaho

NAMPA, Idaho — Eastern Idaho, specifically Twin Falls/Gooding area woke up to a few snow flurries this morning with snow coming to an end around 9 a.m.

In the Treasure Valley we kicked off our Wednesday on a much drier note. Visibility was clear but temperatures remained significantly cool as arctic air and wind speeds (6-15mph) moved through the area.

Today's air temperatures across all valley locations will be impacted by the cooler and thus making our "feels like" temperatures about 10-15 degrees colder than the actual air temperature.

Fortunately sunny skies are also in the forecast for much of today!

Looking ahead, tomorrow another system will drop down from Canada bringing around an inch or less of snow to the Treasure Valley.

