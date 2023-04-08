Big warm up for Easter weekend

Temperatures remained cooler on Friday. The day closed out with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Those continue to push further east towards the Magic Valley this evening giving way to a mild and pleasant weekend.

On Saturday, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies can be expected across central and southern Idaho. A breeze ramps up during the afternoon sustained at around 5-15 MPH in most areas. Temperatures likely reach 60 degrees for the first time since November in the Treasure Valley.

Easter Sunday is going to be unseasonably mild with temperatures running 5-10 degrees above normal. There will be plenty of sunshine, with some cloud cover in the west central mountains. It will also remain a bit breezy in the Treasure and Magic Valleys.

Temperatures only continue to warm on Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s in the valleys, 50s to around 60 in mountain valleys, 40s and 50s in the mountains. Snowmelt could lead to minor, street flooding. However, no river flooding is expected at this point.

A cold front moves through the region on Tuesday, which will lead to a cooler and unsettled rest of the week. Temperatures will once again run 5-10 degrees below normal.