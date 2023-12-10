Big system hitting PNW to roll through gem state

IDAHO — Idaho will see a decent swell of rain and snow come through with temperatures expected to be a bit warmer than usual.

Higher elevations should expect snow with areas like the Treasure and Magic Valley's getting rain because of warmer conditions. That rain will linger on into Monday but clear out fully by Tuesday with partly cloudy conditions all week long.

The Treasure valley will also stick the the 40's across the board this week. Dryer and warmer than normal conditions this time of year are expected between December 15-19.