Big Changes Friday with Storms, Wind & Cooler Temperatures

Another hot day is on tap for Thursday with some late-day clouds and lots of smoke. There is even a chance for a stray evening shower. Expect afternoon temperatures to once again be in the low to mid-90s in the valley.

Friday will be marked by a major weather change. It will be cloudy in the early morning with valley rain showers possible as early as 10 am then a line of showers and thunderstorms with gusty wind, heavy downpours and possible hail will come roaring through the valley between 11:30 am and 1:00 pm.

A secondary line of storms may pass through the valley, reaching Boise around 5 pm. This line will be brief with clearing right behind it making for a calmer but cool & dry evening for the Boise State Football game.

Showers and storms will push from southwest to northeast through the central mountains Friday afternoon and evening.

For Art in the Park beginning at 10 am on Friday there will be a period of wind and heavy rain, especially around midday. On Saturday and Sunday conditions will be picture-perfect with a high on Saturday of 80 and 85 on Sunday in Boise.