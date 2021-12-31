Below-zero cold to end the year

Clearing skies will allow strong radiational cooling which will drop temperatures to zero or below across almost all of Idaho Friday night.

Sunshine should dominate Saturday but despite that sun, high temperatures will only climb into the teens.

Our next threat for snow will be late Monday into Tuesday as yet another atmospheric river moves across the northwest. Heavy snow will fall in the higher elevations with 2-3 feet possible next week.

In the valley cold air in place will allow snow to fall Monday night into Tuesday. Several inches of snow are likely in the valley at this time. Computer models continue to show warmer air moving into the valley changing the snow to rain during the day on Tuesday. At this time it is reasonably possible that snow will fall much of the day Tuesday in the valley as cold air will be slow to exit. Eventually, it will but the timing of this is uncertain right now. Stay connected to my Facebook page for updates on my forecast.