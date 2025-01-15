Watch Now
Below average temperatures by the weekend take a look at the thermometer here

Happy Wednesday, we are making it through the hump of the week together.

We've got another copy and paste forecast for today with clear skies and highs touching the 40s along Valley floors, and 30s incoming for the mountains this afternoon. If you live along the Central Mountains, you'll run into a bit of patchy fog. Visibility as low as 1 mile, drive safely!

High Temperatures Today

As we begin to wrap up the work week, changes will come as a cold front moves in Friday. This will bring a chance of snow showers along the East and West Central Mountains near noon. The front exits quickly, and into Saturday morning any remaining showers look to hover over portions of Burley and Pomerelle.

Sun Valley Timelapse

I don't anticipate snow showers in the Treasure Valley. However, we can expect the thermometer to drop dramatically. Morning lows will hover in the mid teens, and afternoon highs will be below freezing. This colder trend will carryover into the next work week.

Prepare for a very cold weather over Martin Luther King Weekend.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

ake sure to bundle up this week and be prepared for really cool weather ahead!

California Fires Updates

Dangerous fire conditions are still persisting over Southern California, periods of strong winds will increase again this morning. Therefore, a red flag warning remains in effect for this afternoon. Areas at highest risk for damaging winds include Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, Orange County inland areas, and Cleveland National Forest. Low humidity and strong gusty winds up to 45 mph are possible today, and may create critical fire conditions. There will be a slight dip in relief heading into Friday as winds calm, giving firefighters a chance to effort containment.

Residents in these areas are urged to be prepared for potential evacuations. If you know anyone who lives here be sure they are checking in with their local forecasts and getting to evacuation zones if necessary.

Active Fires

Palisades Fire - 23,713 acres , 18% containment

Eaton Fire - 14,117 acres, 35% containment

Hurst Fire - 799 acres, 97% containment

Auto Fire - 61 acres, 47% containment

