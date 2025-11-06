Beautiful weekend weather ahead with comfortable temperatures

The weather pattern across the Treasure Valley is setting up for a beautiful weekend, with temperatures climbing well above normal for early November after a brief interruption from Friday morning showers.

Current weather pattern

A weather system moving inland from the Pacific Northwest coast is bringing the final piece of unsettled weather before high pressure takes control. The bulk of this system's energy is tracking into western Washington and British Columbia, but we'll still see some impacts locally.

Scattered showers are expected to move into eastern Oregon late this afternoon and reach southwest Idaho this evening. Snow levels will remain high at 6,500 to 7,500 feet, meaning only the highest peaks will see light snow accumulations.

Friday morning will feature the most active weather as a cold front moves through, bringing breezy conditions and heavier showers, particularly over the west central Idaho mountains. Mountain peaks could see wind gusts up to 50 mph, though valley locations will experience much lighter winds.

The big story: Building ridge brings warmth

The real story begins Friday night as an upper-level ridge starts building into the region. This large area of high pressure, centered over Southern California and Nevada, will dominate our weather pattern through at least the middle of next week.

This ridge will bring two key changes: dry conditions and unseasonably mild temperatures. Peak temperatures are expected to climb from the mid to upper 50s this weekend into the lower 60s by Tuesday through Thursday.

These temperatures will run 8 to 12 degrees above the normal high of 52 degrees for early November in the Boise area, making it feel more like late September or early October.

Extended outlook

The mild pattern looks to persist through next week. A weak, dry shortwave trough may bring some high clouds Tuesday and Wednesday, but no precipitation is expected until late Wednesday at the earliest.

A larger weather system could approach late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing a slight chance of showers Wednesday night and more widespread precipitation Thursday. However, even with this system, temperatures will remain well above normal, with highs potentially reaching 62 degrees on Thursday.

Daily forecast

Thursday Night: A 50% chance of showers, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. East southeast wind around 6 mph.

Friday: Showers likely before 11 a.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 56 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33 degrees. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny & quite nice in the afternoon, with a high near 54 degrees. Calm wind.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny & comfortable but a cool SE morning breeze, with a high near 58 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny & unseasonably mild, with a high near 60 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny & continued mild, with a high near 61 degrees.

Thursday: A chance of showers but still mild with a high near 62 degrees.

Stay connected right here for updates to my weekend forecast!