Beautiful weekend weather ahead followed by warming trend

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Outside of the mountains seeing some light precipitation, skies are nice and dry for Idaho with even warmer temperatures expected into the weekend!

The Gem State forecast has a decent dry spell ahead with warmer conditions ahead. 50s in the Treasure Valley will be well into the 60s as the work week ends and will stay there.

Light chances of showers are expected on Monday which usually means some cooler weather but that is not the case as we continue our climb with even warmer air expected to move in. Trends are showing a potential of more 80 degree weather coming in.

Either way, skies will be nice for outdoor activity this coming weekend so get those plans ready!

