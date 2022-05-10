Beautiful blue skies in Boise this morning, while Nampa struggles with dense fog

NAMPA, Idaho — A wacky start to Tuesday morning as Boise woke up to beautiful blue skies and snow covered foothills. In the Nampa/Caldwell area it's hard to say what exactly was happening as the areas were coated in fog with less that a quarter mile of visibility!

One thing remained consistent across the valley and it was this morning's Freeze Warning that expired at 9 a.m. While that warning has not been extended, covering plants and above ground pipes/ irrigation pipes same applies overnight.

Today should be rather enjoyable despite cooler conditions. Luckily, the weather will warm into the 60s Thursday then to 70 in the valley on Saturday and possibly 80 degrees by Sunday.