Back on the temperature rollercoaster, here's what you need to know for the week ahead.

Happy Hump Day Idaho,

Temperatures have been slightly warming through the week, today I would expect them to continue to heat up. We start the day in the 60s, peaking in the 90s heading into 5PM with clear skies through the days. This means wear the sunscreen and drink water, we haven't been as hot lately so it's easy to forget!

Idaho News 6

If you aren't a fan of the heat don't fret to much, a cold front will arrive late into the evening bringing an increase in clouds, cooler temperatures, and a slight chance of scattered showers primarily for SE Oregon from Baker City up towards Northern Idaho in Lewiston at 5pm through the late evening.

Idaho News 6

As we get ready for the rest of the week ahead, temperatures cool back towards the mid 80s with 70s returning by the weekend. We remain above average for temperatures until about Monday! Talk about a warm but still comfortable week ahead.