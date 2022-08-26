Awesome weekend weather ahead

A cold front is set to approach southern Idaho tomorrow afternoon helping to cool us down this weekend.

Expect temperatures to peak in the mid- to upper 80s on Saturday in the Treasure Valley. Sunday will be a few degrees cooler - yippee!

On Saturday, a Red Flag Warning has been issued to do the cold front pushing wind into the area. This is in effect for Owyhee Mountains and Southern Highlands. There will be wind at speeds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Expect cooler, dry weather for the next few days into the start of next work week.

Temperatures will rise next week with more high pressure coming back sending our temperatures towards the triple digit range Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.