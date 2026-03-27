IDAHO — After a cold front gave Idaho a nice chill, this weekend is shaping up to have amazing conditions.

Clear skies and 70s are on the way for a majority of the Gem State both Saturday and Sunday so get those outdoor weekend plans ready to go. Temperatures will take a tumble heading into the work week and chances of rain are set to increase.

70s stick exclusively to the weekend as 60s and 50s return going into April. Spring showers are gaining strength going into the middle of the work week with a 70% chance of rain Wednesday night. Our 6-10 outlook for the first time in awhile is tracking average temperatures for most of the western U.S. Also wetter weather set to roll in as April arrives.

Stellar weekend rolls in soon:

Awesome weekend followed up by Spring showers

The cooler and wetter weather is a great sign for Idaho especially after the very warm winter we received. The Gem State needs as much help as possible to recover from such a mild winter. These next few weeks will hopefully help out even though snowpack in the lower basins is struggling.

Enjoy the awesome weekend ahead and happy Friday!