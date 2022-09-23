Awesome weather in store for the weekend

Get ready for what I like to call "Goldilocks" weather: not too hot and not too cold, it's just right!

Temperatures are set to hang in the upper 70s and low 80s the next few days as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region. We will have dry conditions with this weather pattern as the active wet weather we saw mid-week pushes northwest towards Canada.

Sunshine is also in store with very little cloud cover or heavy smoke in southern Idaho.

Temperatures will be around the normal range or slightly above normal range this weekend and into early next week, peaking around Wednesday before dropping down again.

This is a great weekend to get outdoors. Enjoy!