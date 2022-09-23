Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Awesome weather in store for the weekend

Posted at 12:16 PM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 14:16:09-04

Get ready for what I like to call "Goldilocks" weather: not too hot and not too cold, it's just right!

Temperatures are set to hang in the upper 70s and low 80s the next few days as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region. We will have dry conditions with this weather pattern as the active wet weather we saw mid-week pushes northwest towards Canada.

Sunshine is also in store with very little cloud cover or heavy smoke in southern Idaho.

Temperatures will be around the normal range or slightly above normal range this weekend and into early next week, peaking around Wednesday before dropping down again.

This is a great weekend to get outdoors. Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018