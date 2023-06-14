Awesome weather hits Idaho!

Overnight, a cold front ahead of a low pressure system moved into SW Idaho and pushed out all our moisture. Conditions today and through the end of the work-week will feel noticeably drier with pleasant temperatures. We'll have minimal cloud cover today in the region.

A gorgeous shot of this sleepy mountain town waking up to a bit of cloudy cover after the overnight cold front action.



Get ready for awesome weather, Idaho! We're looking at pleasant temperatures and sunshine over the next few days. #IDwx pic.twitter.com/Tq0CmIXVRP — Geneva Zoltek TV (@GenevaZoltek) June 14, 2023

Temps today will reach the mid-70s in the Treasure Valley, sitting 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday! With all the sunshine and mild temps...it's shaping up to be an awesome day.

Check out the just how much cooler we are by looking at the temperature difference in our region over the past 24 hours by early Wednesday morning.

Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

This weather sticks around through Saturday when we get a slight boost into the 80s in the Treasure Valley. Another cold front will push in Sunday with more moisture. We're looking at even cooler temps next week with more showers.