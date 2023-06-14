Watch Now
Awesome weather hits Idaho!

Treasure Valley extended forecast
Posted at 6:06 AM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 09:07:13-04

Overnight, a cold front ahead of a low pressure system moved into SW Idaho and pushed out all our moisture. Conditions today and through the end of the work-week will feel noticeably drier with pleasant temperatures. We'll have minimal cloud cover today in the region.

Temps today will reach the mid-70s in the Treasure Valley, sitting 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday! With all the sunshine and mild temps...it's shaping up to be an awesome day.

Check out the just how much cooler we are by looking at the temperature difference in our region over the past 24 hours by early Wednesday morning.

This weather sticks around through Saturday when we get a slight boost into the 80s in the Treasure Valley. Another cold front will push in Sunday with more moisture. We're looking at even cooler temps next week with more showers.

Treasure Valley extended forecast

