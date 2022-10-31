Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Awesome Trick-or-Treat weather today!

Treasure Valley extended
Idaho News 6
Treasure Valley extended
Posted at 6:49 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 08:49:35-04

Happy Halloween! It's going to be a nice final day of October with temperatures reaching the mid-60s in our valleys today.

Partial cloud cover will blanket the southern Idaho region today ahead of a change in conditions that's set to hit tomorrow afternoon.


Conditions in the central mountains of Idaho will be slightly colder with temperatures in the 50s today.

We'll see some windy conditions around 10-15 mph this afternoon and late tonight in the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley. Secure those outdoor pumpkin decorations just in case!

A cold front will hit Idaho tomorrow afternoon and bring the region some rain/snow. We will see much colder temperatures this week in the 50s and 40s with this cold-weather system.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018