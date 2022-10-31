Awesome Trick-or-Treat weather today!

Happy Halloween! It's going to be a nice final day of October with temperatures reaching the mid-60s in our valleys today.

Partial cloud cover will blanket the southern Idaho region today ahead of a change in conditions that's set to hit tomorrow afternoon.

Here's your spooky (but not scary) forecast for today!



Temperatures warm up above normal in the mid-60s with partial cloud cover in the Treasure Valley.



Happy Halloween!



Conditions in the central mountains of Idaho will be slightly colder with temperatures in the 50s today.

We'll see some windy conditions around 10-15 mph this afternoon and late tonight in the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley. Secure those outdoor pumpkin decorations just in case!

A cold front will hit Idaho tomorrow afternoon and bring the region some rain/snow. We will see much colder temperatures this week in the 50s and 40s with this cold-weather system.