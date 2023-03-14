Avalanches block Big Wood River near Hailey prompting a flood warning

Watch Now
Avalanches have blocked the Wood River near Hailey prompting a flood warning
Posted at 1:19 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 15:37:45-04

A Backcountry Avalanche Warning has been issued for much of central Idaho:

"Large, destructive natural and human-triggered avalanches are almost certain to occur. Avoid all avalanche terrain. Stay off and out from below steep slopes—slopes steeper than about 30 degrees. Avalanches may be triggered remotely—from gentler terrain above, below, and to the sides of steep slopes."

Several large avalanches have blocked the Big Wood River near Hailey prompting a flood warning for rising water.

Heavy snow will increase across central Idaho into Tuesday night with heavy rain below 5000 feet. Small creeks, streams, and rivers will rise and must be watched for other areas of potential minor flooding.

The Treasure Valley will likely receive 0.5-1" of rain from this atmospheric river event.

Stay connected right here for updates to my forecast for this storm!

