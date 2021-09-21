Autumn Begins Wednesday but Temperatures Warming

Autumn arrives at 1:21 pm Wednesday but the cool temperatures from the last days of summer will be warming back to above 80 degrees.

Another cold front will kick up the breeze Wednesday after dark and could even trigger a light shower or sprinkle in the evening.

Thursday looks to be a bit breezy & a little cooler with a high in the mid-70s but more warming will arrive starting on Friday lasting through the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-80s in Boise and in the mid-70s in the central mountains.