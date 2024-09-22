Autumn arrives with spectacular weather, find out how long it will last

Happy first day of Autumn! As we officially welcome the new season, Boise is in store for a delightful week of sunny skies but temperatures will be more like Summer by Wednesday.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy conditions with a low of 54 degrees and a gentle northwest breeze that will calm down by evening.

For Monday, enjoy a mostly sunny day with a high near 80 degrees, accompanied by light winds that will pick up slightly in the afternoon.

The pleasant weather continues through Tuesday, with abundant sunshine and a high of 86 degrees. Tuesday night will be clear, with a low of 59 degrees.

By Wednesday, summer-like temperatures return, with a high of 89 degrees under sunny skies.

However, temperatures will ease back down by Thursday, returning to the mid-80s and eventually the mid-70s by Saturday, maintaining the sunny and clear conditions throughout.

Here's a breakdown of the week:

