Autumn arrives with spectacular weather, find out how long it will last

Fall arrive at 6:44 amMT Sunday
Happy first day of Autumn! As we officially welcome the new season, Boise is in store for a delightful week of sunny skies but temperatures will be more like Summer by Wednesday.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy conditions with a low of 54 degrees and a gentle northwest breeze that will calm down by evening.

For Monday, enjoy a mostly sunny day with a high near 80 degrees, accompanied by light winds that will pick up slightly in the afternoon.

The pleasant weather continues through Tuesday, with abundant sunshine and a high of 86 degrees. Tuesday night will be clear, with a low of 59 degrees.

By Wednesday, summer-like temperatures return, with a high of 89 degrees under sunny skies.

However, temperatures will ease back down by Thursday, returning to the mid-80s and eventually the mid-70s by Saturday, maintaining the sunny and clear conditions throughout.

Here's a breakdown of the week:

  • Monday: High 80, Low 56
  • Tuesday: High 86, Low 59
  • Wednesday: High 89, Low 58
  • Thursday: High 82, Low 56
  • Friday: High 81, Low 51
  • Saturday: High 77
    Make the most of this fantastic fall weather! Stay connected right here for updates to my weekend forecast.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
