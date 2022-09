Breezy & cooler weather greeted the arrival of Autumn on Thursday and a chilly Friday morning will follow across the entire region. Expect fog in the mountain valleys Friday morning then sunshine and very pleasant in the afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday will be highlighted by cool mornings then sunny & warmer afternoons for everyone. The wind will be light over the weekend.

Temperatures will rise to ten degrees above normal by mid-next week with the valleys touching 88 degrees.