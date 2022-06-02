Watch
As the clouds increase Thursday, so does the temperature!

Posted at 8:35 AM, Jun 02, 2022
2022-06-02

NAMPA, Idaho — Increased clouds and increased temperatures today.

The 80-degree weather is here to stay through Friday. Expect more sun in the forecast though. The sunny skies and warmer weather kicking off the weekend make Friday my pick day of the week.

Clouds increase Saturday with a chance of showers in the afternoon in the valley and showers likely in the central mountains. In the valley temperatures will drop into the 70's where higher elevations will be near 50.

On Sunday showers are more likely across most of western Idaho and valley temperatures will drop into the 60s.

