As temperatures gradually decrease thunderstorm chances increase what you'll wanna know for the week ahead

Posted at 3:46 AM, Jul 23, 2024

Happy Tuesday

Reminder that the Treasure Valley is still under an Excessive Heat Warning through Wednesday. Temperatures across the Valley floors will be in the triple digits. Start hydrating now if you are spending long periods of time outdoors for work.

This afternoon, a chance of thunderstorms holds along the Nevada Border and Central Idaho Mountains. We will see this chance reappear again on Wednesday with the passage of a cold front. However, a storm on Wednesday has the ability to be much stronger. Potentially producing small hail, 70mph outflow winds, and brief Heavy Rain. The lightning from receiving a stronger storm could worsen the current fire situation. As of now no red flag warnings have been issued but this may change on Wednesday.

Heading into the back half of the week temperatures will cool to the 90s on Friday bringing much needed relief.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

