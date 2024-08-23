As temperatures drop, rain chances increase. Here's what you need to know for the weekend.

Happy Friday everyone! We've made it through another work week together.

Yesterday we saw a spike in temperatures and an afternoon of patchy smoke. Waking up this morning expect another cool start to the day, however, temperatures along Valley floors will peak in the 80s.

As the next frontal system approaches, it will move into SE Oregon this afternoon bringing isolated showers. Then SW Idaho into the evening, it's possible we could see a shower or two along the higher terrain. Otherwise, I would expect dry conditions throughout SW Idaho and gusty winds.

In response to stronger winds, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for SE Oregon. Be mindful of any smoke plumes, and be sure to report them if you see one.

Saturday, clouds will have built in and temperatures will have dropped towards the 70s. This will be the coolest temperatures we've seen since Mid June!

As far as moisture goes, this will mainly focus along the Central Mountains. Areas along this higher terrain, can expect anywhere from 0.10"-0.33". This will be great for the existing wildfires.

For those along Valley floors I'd expect to see a light shower early in the morning from 4am-8am, and then passing showers into the afternoon. Either way if you're making a trip out to the Albertsons Boise Open, pack a rain poncho and umbrella to be on the safe side.

Sunday the frontal system will exit, possibly bringing a passing shower. However, the area looks to be dry, with bits of sunshine and clouds.

We've got a lot of cool weather on the way Idaho

Be safe through the weekend and see you on Monday

