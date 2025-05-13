Watch Now
As temperatures drop chances of rain and storms increase

Pack the umbrella and prepare for afternoon showers and the possibility of storms this afternoon.

Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of rain is 50%.

Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms into midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of rain is 30%.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of rain is 60%.

Sunday
A 40% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

