As cloud coverage increases, so do the high temperatures

NAMPA, Idaho — Snowfall started early Monday morning in the west central mountains. In the next five days, precipitation will be constant across the central mountains favoring mostly the west.

Conditions remain mostly dry in the Treasure Valley until Thursday evening. Before precipitations makes its way to us be sure to enjoy the upcoming 60-degree day Wednesday. By 10 p.m Thursday a rain/snow mix makes its way into the forecast sticking around through the first half of our Friday.

By the weekend conditions should clear up with temperatures averaging the high forties.