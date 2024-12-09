Areas of fog remain find out when will get some sunshine right here

Good Morning Idaho and Happy Monday!

Give yourself extra time to make it into your morning commute. A dense fog advisory has been issued for the Treasure Valley through 11 am this morning. This has cause frost and slick spots on roads specifically heading towards Nampa and Caldwell, however drive with caution as you head into your morning.

Across the area this afternoon, valley floors will sit in the 40s with mountains returning towards the 20s and 30s!

While the inversion has mixed out causing temperatures to return near normal. A ridge off the Pacific NW Coast will move inland strengthening the inversion and bringing about dry conditions. Therefore, highs along the mountains remain a few degrees warmer than some spots along the Valley Floors.

The inversion slightly strengthening will cause foggy conditions through Wednesday morning. A system moving into the area Friday will spark up snow showers along the mountains. However, a stronger cooler system will move towards the coast Saturday continuing snow showers through the weekend.

For those of you in the Treasure Valley, dense fog and cloudy conditions will continue into the next couple of mornings. However, it's likely that will still see the sunshine into the afternoons. We hold a slight chance of a shower into Thursday with the first system approaching, but it's more likely that will get showers into Saturday and Sunday.

As always take care of yourself and others,

