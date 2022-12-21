Watch Now
Arctic front hits today, dangerously cold temps expected

Wind chill Wednesday Dec 21
Posted at 7:50 AM, Dec 21, 2022
Today is the official start of winter with the "shortest day" of the year - winter solstice marking the point where the northern hemisphere reaches the maximum tilt away from the sun - and we've got wintry conditions to match.

An arctic cold front is advancing into the region this afternoon bringing cold air and a frigid wind. Wind chill values will be near 0 if not below in SW Idaho tonight and these conditions will persist through tomorrow.

Check out these wind chill values for tonight around 8 PM. Actual temps could be much colder.

Stay safe as we hit these dangerous conditions. Frostbite can happen in a matter of minutes so limit outdoor exposure.

Expect these cold temperatures to continue trough Thursday and into Friday morning.

Friday we're anticipating moisture to move back into the region along with warmer temperatures that stem through next week.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

There's really no escaping this cold front...in the next 48 hours arctic air will stream all the way through the southeastern U.S.

