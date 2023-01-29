Arctic cold will modify this week

On Monday morning, bitter cold temperatures for all areas with Boise in the lower single digits and Stanley near -40!

Sunshine will dominate Monday making afternoon temperatures in the 20s feel pretty comfortable in the valley. Mountain temperatures will remain in the teens at best.

Temperatures will be warming this week; into the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday then into the 40s Thursday into at least the beginning of next week.

The next threat of snow for the mountains and RAIN for the valleys looks to be next weekend.