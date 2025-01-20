Arctic air will bring below normal temperatures this week

If you love cold weather and cozy cups of hot chocolate, this is gonna be your week! Heading out the door this morning wind chills will sit in the single digits and teens along valley floors. While our mountains feel in the negatives 🥶. Dress for the cold and bring out the thick coats as you go about M.L.King Day.

Idaho News 6

The arctic air will continue the cold trend through tomorrow. Highs will gradually start to increase as we make our way into the back end of the week, nearing 39°F into Thursday.

Even better news comes our way by the weekend, with 1"-2" of snow possible into Friday and Saturday. The greatest chance for some fresh powder will be along our East and West Central Mountains.

At the moment it's possible the Treasure Valley may see a little less than an inch, into Saturday.

As always take care of yourself and others, and stay warm!

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/