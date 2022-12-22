Arctic air settles into region, dangerously cold conditions

Idaho is on the western edge of an arctic air mass that has traveled southeast through the country hitting everywhere from Texas to Florida.

Our temperatures are well-below today in the region. The Treasure and Magic Valley are looking at highs in the teens, while the wind chill will cause those "feel like" temperatures to be in the single digits or near zero.

6 AM: Wind Chill values in the single digits and well below 0 in much of the Gem State. It is dangerously cold outside at this time. Protect yourself from hypothermia and frostbite by bundling up in multiple layers today.#Idaho #Boise #IDwx #TreasureValley pic.twitter.com/D0Awt7huT0 — Geneva Zoltek TV (@GenevaZoltek) December 22, 2022

Our mountain elevations will have temps below zero and have a risk of a very dangerous wind chill...the east central mountains could see wind chill values as low as -50.

Frostbite and hypothermia are health risks you need to be aware of for today. When it's this cold, any breeze will eliminate any warmth your body naturally produces, so you freeze faster. Wear plenty of layers if you're stepping outside today - gloves, hats, scarves, ski masks, etc. - and be aware of impacts to livestock and animals.

Here in Idaho, we're on track to receive some overnight moisture and warmer air which will bring us some snow. We'll wake up to a couple of inches of powder in the Treasure Valley and up to 6 inches in the west central mountains. Precipitation will continue all day tomorrow on the western side of Idaho while the eastern side will see far less action.

Temperatures will warm up into the weekend and next week back to above normal temps in the 30s and 40s. What a winter rollercoaster ride we are on this December, sheesh!

